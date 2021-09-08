14 Cold Cases In Oregon That Still Have Authorities Baffled

A cold case is defined as a homicide or murder that has been thoroughly investigated, with all leads exhausted, yet remains unsolved. Something about these scenarios is oddly captivating to the human psyche. I grew up watching Unsolved Mysteries as a kid (can y’all still hear Robert Stack’s voice backed by haunting music telling you that “YOU could help solve a mystery”? I can.). Throughout 2020, I (along with many others it seems) became a true-crime junkie.