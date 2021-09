Report by Paula Antolini, September 7, 2021, 10:41PM EDT. September 7, 1929 ~ August 27, 2021 (age 91) Dr. Vito L Gesualdi “Poppy” was born at home in New Canaan, CT, September 7, 1929, to John Gesualdi and Mary Rainoni. He passed unexpectedly at home in Bethel, CT August 27, 2021.