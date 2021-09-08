CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It looks like Sydney's legendary queer nightclub Arq is closing for good

By Alannah Maher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the corner of Taylor Square, at the tip of Oxford Street’s historic LGBTQ+ district, stands one of the longest-running institutions of Sydney's queer clubbing scene. On the bolted shut doors of Arq nightclub, a hopeful sign reads: “We'll all end up at Arq after the pandemic. No lockouts, no lockdowns." Sadly, this late-night legend will never make good on that promise, as the property is officially up for sale. And it could be yours if you have a spare $50 million laying around.

