It looks like Sydney's legendary queer nightclub Arq is closing for good

At the corner of Taylor Square, at the tip of Oxford Street’s historic LGBTQ+ district, stands one of the longest-running institutions of Sydney's queer clubbing scene. On the bolted shut doors of Arq nightclub, a hopeful sign reads: “We'll all end up at Arq after the pandemic. No lockouts, no lockdowns." Sadly, this late-night legend will never make good on that promise, as the property is officially up for sale. And it could be yours if you have a spare $50 million laying around.