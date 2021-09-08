CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything you should know before starting your off-campus housing search

By Louis Platt
Daily Orange
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Just two weeks into the semester, sophomores and juniors who have barely settled into their living situations for this academic year are on the hunt for housing for the 2022-23 school year. Although many students know their college learning experiences will stretch far beyond the classroom, some rental companies are embracing the ability to create teachable moments with their renters.

