Men's Soccer Falls on Road to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The No. 13/10 Marquette men's soccer team picked up its first loss of the season, falling 1-0 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Monday evening. After 74 minutes of scoreless action, Tulsa was able to break the scoreless draw on a goal by Malik Henry-Scott, who connected on a crossing ball from teammate Ben Barkley. MU stayed resilient, pushing the pace through the final 16 minutes, but came up short as the Golden Hurricane earned its second-consecutive victory over a top-15 opponent.