Obituaries

Patricia Ann Davies

By Daniel Williams
 7 days ago

Patricia Ann Davies went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2021, a month after her beloved husband, Ronald Davies of 55 years passed on August 2, 2021, she was 83 years old. Heaven was just too far away to be without the love of her life. She was...

mltnews.com

Patricia Anne Powers: Celebration of Life set for Sept. 26 at Hickman Park

Patricia Anne Powers passed away peacefully January 9th, 2021 at the age of 90. Born in Durban, South Africa on November 20th, 1930 to Wells and Belle Evans, Anne was the oldest of 3 children. Her family had lived in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg until 1946 when the family moved to St. Claire, Michigan and lived there until Anne’s graduation from St. Clair High School in 1948. The family then moved to Seattle, and bought a home at the north end of Lake Washington. Anne attended the University of Washington for a year, then went to business school. In 1950, Anne met Allen Powers and they married in 1951. They lived in the Union Bay Village Veterans housing as Allen was still attending the UW; there they had the first of their six children.
SEATTLE, WA
ozarkradionews.com

Kevin T Kargel

Kevin Thomas Joseph Kargel of Willow Springs, MO passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, MO from complications of Covid induced pneumonia at the age of 76 years and 8 months. He was born on Dec. 21, 1944 in St. Paul, MN the son of Clarence and Delphine (Dannecker) Kargel.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
TROY, NY
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
104.3 WOW Country

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Michael Lee Woolsey

Michael Lee Woolsey was born on December 9, 1955 to Milford Jayhue and Donna Marie (Farmer) Woolsey in Roseburg, Oregon. Michael left this life on August 30th, 2021 at his home in Arroll, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Milford Woolsey and one brother James Woolsey. Michael...
OBITUARIES
ozarkradionews.com

Shane Parmer

Richard Shane Parmer, age 34, of Licking, passed away in Panama City Beach, Florida on August 23, 2021. Shane was born in Rolla, Missouri on February 18, 1987, the son of Jean Parmer and Richard Strom. Shane gave his heart and soul to God in June 2021. He loved floating and travelling with his love, Cherrie, and Roxanne. Shane loved backroads, beer, and music (especially Charles’ music). He worked very hard throughout his life and his employers absolutely loved and spoke highly of him. Shane had a smile that would light up a room. The biggest heart any one person could have, he was very tender hearted. He would do anything for anyone if he could help. He would give his clothes off his back for someone in need. No one could every stay mad at Shane and he would forgive anyone under any circumstance. Shane was more concerned about his brother while he was incarcerated than he was himself. Shane is survived by his significant other, Cherrie Thomas; son, Kyrian Michael McLaughlin; mother, Jean Strom (Richard Strom); and brothers, Austin Strom and Levi Strom. He is preceded in death by his son, Gunner Coleman; grandmother, Elsie Lorraine Miles-Parmer; and grandfather, Pete B. Parmer. Shane Parmer was as pure of a soul as it gets. He never refrained from giving his love. He never refrained from helping. The only thing he was afraid of was rejection from those he loved.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RichmondBizSense

Pennsylvania law firm goes south with expansion into Richmond

An out-of-town law firm’s southward expansion has led to its first stop in the Richmond region. Thomas, Thomas & Hafer, an 85-attorney firm headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, opened its first local office last month at 1519 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. It’s the firm’s 12th office and second in Virginia. Manning...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
houstonherald.com

PATRICIA ANN (HUFF) WHITE

Patricia Ann (Huff) White went home to be with Jesus Aug. 15, 2021. She was born Feb. 8, 1940, to Howard and Veta (Billington) Huff, in Waterloo, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Julie May. Surviving are her children, Debi (Marty) Drewel, Cathy Elledge,...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Patricia Ann White

A Celebration of Her Life gathering will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 at Emmett Kelly Park, Lower Pavilion, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. All are welcome to come and visit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas County Library or to purchase a Gideon Bible in her honor, or donate a Bible to Texas County Jail.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Patricia Ann White

Patricia Ann (Huff) White went home to be with Jesus August 15, 2021. She was born February 8, 1940, to Howard and Veta (Billington) Huff, in Waterloo, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Julie May. Surviving are her children, Debi (Marty) Drewel, Cathy Elledge,...
OBITUARIES

