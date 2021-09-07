Patricia Ann Davies

Richard Shane Parmer, age 34, of Licking, passed away in Panama City Beach, Florida on August 23, 2021. Shane was born in Rolla, Missouri on February 18, 1987, the son of Jean Parmer and Richard Strom. Shane gave his heart and soul to God in June 2021. He loved floating and travelling with his love, Cherrie, and Roxanne. Shane loved backroads, beer, and music (especially Charles’ music). He worked very hard throughout his life and his employers absolutely loved and spoke highly of him. Shane had a smile that would light up a room. The biggest heart any one person could have, he was very tender hearted. He would do anything for anyone if he could help. He would give his clothes off his back for someone in need. No one could every stay mad at Shane and he would forgive anyone under any circumstance. Shane was more concerned about his brother while he was incarcerated than he was himself. Shane is survived by his significant other, Cherrie Thomas; son, Kyrian Michael McLaughlin; mother, Jean Strom (Richard Strom); and brothers, Austin Strom and Levi Strom. He is preceded in death by his son, Gunner Coleman; grandmother, Elsie Lorraine Miles-Parmer; and grandfather, Pete B. Parmer. Shane Parmer was as pure of a soul as it gets. He never refrained from giving his love. He never refrained from helping. The only thing he was afraid of was rejection from those he loved.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO