2 Former Tropical Cyclones Bring Moisture to Kauaʻi

The leeward side of the Garden Island was hit with above-average rainfall in the month of August with hikers reporting a rapid rise of water levels in the Kapaʻa Stream. The state experienced remnant moisture from two tropical cyclones last month, according to the National Weather Service monthly rain summary report. As a result, Kauaʻi’s windward gages had mostly below-average rainfall totals, and leeward gages had mostly above-average totals.