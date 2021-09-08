CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Gov. Mike Dunleavy rules out a COVID-19 disaster declaration, the Alaska Senate takes up his alternative

By James Brooks
Anchorage Daily News
Cover picture for the articleJUNEAU — The Alaska Senate has begun considering anti-COVID legislation, days after Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would not declare a statewide COVID-19 disaster. On Tuesday, members of the state Senate began examining legislation that would allow Alaskans to receive more medical services remotely, through telemedicine. It would also allow the state to waive additional regulations, including background checks for medical workers.

