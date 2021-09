This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to remain pretty hot with temperatures in the lower 80s across the Northland. You will also probably notice the hot breeze out of the south between 15-20 MPH and at times gusting up to 30 MPH. As we head towards tonight, we begin to see more clouds fill in from the west to east through the early overnight hours. As we head towards the 10:00 to the midnight hour, we could begin to see some storms pop up in the northwestern portion of our region.

