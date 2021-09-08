CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

More details released on crash that injured Sedgwick County deputy and another person

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sedgwick County deputy has been released from a hospital after a crash that ended a chase early Monday morning in downtown Wichita. Sheriff’s Colonel Brian White said a deputy saw suspicious activity at a gas station at Seneca and McCormick, and he called for another deputy. The two deputies began following a small SUV from the area and it went east on McCormick without its headlights on. The deputies tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away. White said the chase lasted for seven and a half minutes when the SUV went north on Topeka, going the wrong way on a one-way street.

www.classiccountry1070.com

