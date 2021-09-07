Watch Foo Fighters Cover Queen Classic “Somebody To Love”

Foo Fighters closed out the awesome BottleRockNapa Music, Food, Wine and Brew Festival in Northern California on Sunday, September 5th, 2021 and our review is coming soon! In a set heavy with early classic mateiral, hits, new album favorites, and covers, the Foos pulled out the big guns, as in drummer Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals, as they often do. Swapping with Dave Grohl, who jumped on the drums, Hawkins led the band in a fiery cover of Queen’s classic song “Somebody To Love!” Check it out!