Dixie Fire on Track to Become California’s Largest Wildfire Ever

On Tuesday, officials announced that the Dixie Fire raging in Northern California is on track to become the state’s largest wildfire ever. In 2020, the August Complex wildfire became the largest in California by acreage in history when it burned through 1,032,648 acres. As of today, the Dixie Fire has burned more than 917,500 acres of the state’s land. Firefighters have only contained 59% of the wildfires as well. At this pace, officials expect the current wildfire to take over as the largest ever.