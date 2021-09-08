CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie Fire on Track to Become California’s Largest Wildfire Ever

By Chris Haney
 5 days ago
On Tuesday, officials announced that the Dixie Fire raging in Northern California is on track to become the state’s largest wildfire ever. In 2020, the August Complex wildfire became the largest in California by acreage in history when it burned through 1,032,648 acres. As of today, the Dixie Fire has burned more than 917,500 acres of the state’s land. Firefighters have only contained 59% of the wildfires as well. At this pace, officials expect the current wildfire to take over as the largest ever.

Debra Verner
4d ago

California used to be beautiful and they can't keep ignoring they have large issues and need to spend the money to stop these fires. Newsom only seems interested in keeping his job.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

