On the Verge season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 1 today, can you expect an On the Verge season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, are we likely at the end of the road?. There are, of course, a number of things that could play into the long-term future, but should start by noting that for now, nothing is altogether set in stone. Netflix hasn’t renewed the show as of yet, but they also haven’t thrown down the metaphorical guillotine, either.