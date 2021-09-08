CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagedorn facing U.S. House ethics investigation over office spending

By Staff and wire reports
Pioneer Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday that it is investigating four members, including Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican representing southern Minnesota. According to CQ-Roll Call, the cases were investigated by the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics, which concluded that in each case there was a substantial reason to believe that a violation had occurred. The OCE is a fact-finding office and, unlike the Ethics Committee, cannot discipline members or issue subpoenas.

