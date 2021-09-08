CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

College Bowl season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC?

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the season 1 finale, can you expect a College Bowl season 2? Is that something to realistically hope for?. The best way to start off this article is by giving you what we know right now: At present, there is no real word on what the future will hold. NBC has yet to confirm anything and in all honesty, they don’t have to do so anytime soon. There is no reason for them to rush things along! Instead, they can just wait, see how viewers respond here in the long-term, and then figure things out from there.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Bowl#Nbc#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy