College Bowl season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC?

Following the season 1 finale, can you expect a College Bowl season 2? Is that something to realistically hope for?. The best way to start off this article is by giving you what we know right now: At present, there is no real word on what the future will hold. NBC has yet to confirm anything and in all honesty, they don’t have to do so anytime soon. There is no reason for them to rush things along! Instead, they can just wait, see how viewers respond here in the long-term, and then figure things out from there.