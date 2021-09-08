GA doctor who delivered more than 10,000 babies dies just weeks shy of 100th birthday

Dr. John S. Inman Jr. Dr. John S. Inman Jr. credited with delivering more than 10,000 babies. (PHOTO: Veranda Medical Group)

ALBANY, Ga. — A longtime southwest Georgia doctor credited with delivering more than 10,000 babies has died.

Funeral services were scheduled for Sunday for Dr. John S. Inman Jr. of Albany. He died Wednesday at age 99, according to Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors, which handled the arrangements.

Inman’s obituary said he was born on his grandparents’ dairy farm in 1921. After graduating from medical school at Emory University in 1945, he served several years as an Army Air Corps officer after World War II, then returned to Albany to practice in 1952.

Inman spent more than 60 years practicing as an obstetrician-gynecologist.

He helped found Veranda Medical Group with partner doctors decades ago.

In a statement, the group called Inman “a pioneer of women’s health in southwest Georgia.”

“In addition, to running his practice Dr. Inman was committed to serving his community. He’s leadership and influence can still be seen in the organizations he served,” the Veranda Medical Group said in a news release.

Inman retired in 2013. His obituary did not give a cause of death. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Willa, and his two sons John III (Vicki) and Mark (Jennifer), along with his five grandchildren and one great-grand child.

He died just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

