CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tennis-Sabalenka makes quick work of Krejcikova en route to US Open semis

By Amy Tennery
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – World number two Aryna Sabalenka bulldozed her way past Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-final for the first time. Sabalenka had three double faults in the first game at Arthur Ashe Stadium but still managed to hold serve, then came back in the second game to break a listless Krejcikova, who had just five winners in the first set and struggled badly with her serve.

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Madrid Open#U S Open#First Match#Reuters#Belarusian#Wimbledon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy