The Steer and Lake Effect Diner close their doors

In mid-August, two beloved restaurants in Buffalo’s University Heights neighborhood closed their doors for the foreseeable future. On Aug. 16, Lake Effect Diner turned off its lights after serving the UB community for 19 years. The next day, The Steer Restaurant and Saloon followed, after 28 years in business. The two restaurants were located on Main St., just a few short blocks from UB’s South Campus and were heavily frequented by UB students over the years.