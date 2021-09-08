THS ROLLS: Lady Tigers top Skiatook in four sets Tuesday at TMAC

Tahlequah defeated Skiatook in four sets Tuesday to record its second consecutive win after a week off in volleyball action at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. The Class 5A No. 8 Lady Tigers, who improved to 9-5 overall under head coach Don Ogden, took the opening set, 25-21, and after falling in the second set, 23-25, bounced back with consecutive wins in set three (25-19) and set four (25-14).