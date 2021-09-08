Avery Pollock, Brynn Shaffer lead Lower Dauphin to 3-2 win over Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg (2-1) and Lower Dauphin (2-0) battled in a hard-fought Mid-Penn Keystone showdown, but the Falcons were ultimately able to earn a 3-2 win. Avery Pollock led the Falcons with two goals, both of which gave the Falcons the lead. Pollock scored in the second quarter, courtesy of a Paige Bitting assist, that put the Falcons ahead 1-0. Pollock’s second goal came late in the fourth quarter and proved to be the game-winner, breaking a 2-2 tie. Brynn Shaffer netted an unassisted goal earlier in the fourth quarter.