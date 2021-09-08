Luca Nichetto Designs the New Lodes Lamp

08/09/2021 - Lodes presents its new standing lamp, Croma, which is the latest product to come out of the ongoing collaboration with multi-disciplinary designer, Luca Nichetto. Taking its name from the Italian word for a ‘quaver’ or ‘eighth’, the design reflects the dynamism of the musical note in its slender frame, which dispels washes of light upwards across the wall and ceiling. Croma is the fourth lamp designed by Luca Nichetto for Lodes, following the launches of Jefferson, the Bohemian crystal suspension presented at Euroluce 2019, Easy Peasy, the portable table lamp, and more recently, the Aile wall lamp.