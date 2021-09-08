CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

'The Light Gate Works Together' by iGuzzini

By Antonella Fraccalvieri
archiproducts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article08/09/2021 - iGuzzini illuminazione will once again take centre stage this year at Fuorisalone with 'The Light Gate Works Together' creative tour. Until 10 September, the company is opening its doors to the public at its space in via Brera, 5 - an area dedicated to the culture of light, located in the heart of Milan and inside the Brera Design District - to present the different shapes and applications of light, the result of working across disciplines and sharing knowhow.

www.archiproducts.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renzo Piano
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Sports Cars#Iguzzini#Fuorisalone#Brera#Lamborghini#The Milan Design Week#The San Giorgio Bridge#The Un Studio#Ag Licht
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy