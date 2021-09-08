'The Light Gate Works Together' by iGuzzini

08/09/2021 - iGuzzini illuminazione will once again take centre stage this year at Fuorisalone with 'The Light Gate Works Together' creative tour. Until 10 September, the company is opening its doors to the public at its space in via Brera, 5 - an area dedicated to the culture of light, located in the heart of Milan and inside the Brera Design District - to present the different shapes and applications of light, the result of working across disciplines and sharing knowhow.