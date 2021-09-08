CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

LEA Ceramiche and Ferruccio Laviani at Fuorisalone

By Antonella Fraccalvieri
archiproducts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article08/09/2021 - During the Milan Design Week 2021, from the 4th to the 10th September, in collaboration with CasaBrera, Lea Ceramiche presents Endless Landscape, an evocative installation by Ferruccio Laviani that, in the heart of the city, in Vicolo Piero Manzoni, will showcase his Masterpiece; a lively and sophisticated collection which is a product of the exploration and research conducted by the brand in partnership with the renowned architect.

www.archiproducts.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casabrera#Endless Landscape#Italian#Verde Alpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Community Policy