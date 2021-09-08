LEA Ceramiche and Ferruccio Laviani at Fuorisalone

08/09/2021 - During the Milan Design Week 2021, from the 4th to the 10th September, in collaboration with CasaBrera, Lea Ceramiche presents Endless Landscape, an evocative installation by Ferruccio Laviani that, in the heart of the city, in Vicolo Piero Manzoni, will showcase his Masterpiece; a lively and sophisticated collection which is a product of the exploration and research conducted by the brand in partnership with the renowned architect.