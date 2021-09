OSHA issues and enforces rules that employers must follow to control workplace hazards that endanger the safety and health of their workers. President Joe Biden’s new order mandating large employers to require their workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or show a test proving they aren’t infectious will be a test for the agency charged with enforcing it, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. But it’s an entirely appropriate task for the agency, which I ran from 2009 to 2017. OSHA’s mission is to ensure people in the United States are safe at work, so its most pressing job right now is to try to limit workplace spread of covid-19.

