New Algorithm Can Identify Pre-Alzheimer's Brain Changes With Over 99% Accuracy

One of the most important ways in which artificial intelligence algorithms are proving beneficial is in diagnosing disease much faster than mere human beings can – and a new system for detecting potential indicators of Alzheimer's has reached close to 100 percent accuracy. Through an analysis of fMRI brain scan images taken from 138 people, the new algorithm achieved an accuracy rate of over 99 percent. It performed better in terms of accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity than existing methods, the researchers report. In particular, the method is able to pick out signs of mild cognitive impairment or MCI – which is the...