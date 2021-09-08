CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines pilots' union to picket over fatigue, overscheduling

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PRgk_0bpPHObV00

(This Sept. 7 story corrects to say ‘picket’, not ‘strike’, in headline)

(Reuters) - The labor union representing American Airlines pilots said it will begin informational picketing in coming weeks at the carrier’s major hubs to protest their work schedule, fatigue, and lack of adequate accommodation over the summer.

The Allied Pilots Association will picket at Miami International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and other locations, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots’ and passengers’ needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue,” the union said.

American did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

In August, a union representing Southwest Airlines pilots filed a lawsuit challenging forced time off and other changes to working conditions imposed by the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Southwest Airlines#Picketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy