Selena Gomez recalls her 2018 Met Gala spray tan nightmare

Selena Gomez kicked off Vogue‘s “Beauty Secrets” video series that debuted on Tuesday, September 7 and the star did not disappoint. In the 11 minute video, she shared her go-to evening routines, some beauty secrets, and reminisced on a spray tan nightmare that came to life before the 2018 Met Gala. “Before I apply bronzer, I want to tell you a funny story about a little self-tanner,” Gomez said. According to the actress they wanted to add some color and, “It looked really beautiful and very even,” until it didn‘t. Read the details below.

The Rare Beauty founder said the quick color was working well but, “as the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn’t notice it.” As she walked down the red carpet with confidence Gomez was horrified when she saw photos. “I’m at the Met Gala, basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events, and I’m walking, trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange,” Gomez said with a laugh.

The “Baila Conmigo” singer is no stranger to trolls and knew that people would make fun of her for the glow and decided to do it first. “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.’” In a hilarious move, she explained, “I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there, and so, I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.” The hilarious post has been viewed over 15.8 million times and Gomez turned off the comments to save her eyes from the hate.

