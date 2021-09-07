CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Joyce Kienitz

By LPeterson
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce A. Kienitz age 92, of Raymond, passed away Monday morning September 6, at Bethesda Therapy Suites in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday September 10, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

 

