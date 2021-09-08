COVID KOs Figueroa, Sept 18 bout postponed

With Canelo-Plant getting pushed back to November and DAZN’s proposed Mikey Garcia card falling apart, the coveted Mexican Independence Day Weekend fight date was owned lock, stock, and barrel by Showtime’s attractive title unification clash between unbeaten super bantamweight world champions Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) and Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. (19-0, 8 KOs) from the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.