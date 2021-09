BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team picked up a five-set nonconference victory over Cameron on Tuesday evening (22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 16-14). Bella Seibel led the Blackhawks with 14 kills, followed by nine for Katlyn Jones and seven for Leah Bleskacek. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 17 and 14 assists, respectively, while Jones, Seibel and Herrick had three aces each.