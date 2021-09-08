CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Supergirl Just Brought On An Unexpected Character For Help With Nyxly, And I'm Pumped

By Mick Joest
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode "Still I Rise." Read at your own risk!. Nyxly made her way to Earth in the previous episode of Supergirl, and apparently, her plans weren't to leave Earth immediately, as she told Nia. While her plans were temporarily halted by the loss of her powers, Nyxly managed to manipulate Supergirl into helping regain her powers and put her plan into action. Nyxly wanted revenge on Supergirl for her attempted abandonment in the Phantom Zone, but her plan may fall apart thanks to the unexpected arrival of Mxyzptlk.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Mcgrath
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy