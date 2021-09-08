Supergirl Just Brought On An Unexpected Character For Help With Nyxly, And I'm Pumped

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode "Still I Rise." Read at your own risk!. Nyxly made her way to Earth in the previous episode of Supergirl, and apparently, her plans weren't to leave Earth immediately, as she told Nia. While her plans were temporarily halted by the loss of her powers, Nyxly managed to manipulate Supergirl into helping regain her powers and put her plan into action. Nyxly wanted revenge on Supergirl for her attempted abandonment in the Phantom Zone, but her plan may fall apart thanks to the unexpected arrival of Mxyzptlk.