Little Caesars reimbursing local teachers up to $50 in classroom supplies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Little Caesars Bakersfield is looking to give back to teachers in Kern County. The pizza parlor is now reimbursing local teachers up to $50 in classroom supplies. If you’re a teacher who has spent your own money on supplies, you’re asked to email your teacher ID, along with a copy of your receipts to TeacherSupplyAid@FeghaliFoods.com. You can also visit your local Little Caesars Pizza.

