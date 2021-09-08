Little Caesars reimbursing local teachers up to $50 in classroom supplies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Little Caesars Bakersfield is looking to give back to teachers in Kern County. The pizza parlor is now reimbursing local teachers up to $50 in classroom supplies. If you’re a teacher who has spent your own money on supplies, you’re asked to email your teacher ID, along with a copy of your receipts to TeacherSupplyAid@FeghaliFoods.com. You can also visit your local Little Caesars Pizza.