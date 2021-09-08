CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seekonk, MA

H.S. CROSS COUNTRY: Seekonk boys, girls sweep SCC debuts

Sun Chronicle
 5 days ago

FAIRHAVEN —The Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ cross country team opened its South Coast Conference season Tuesday with a pair of victories at Fairhaven High. Senior Zach Laverdiere (16:56) and junior Noah Amaral (17:18) went 1-2 for the Seekonk boys’ team in a 22-36 victory on the 3.1-mile course. For the Warrior girls, Kylie Halpin (21:54) and Kelsey Gendreau (22:26) were the first two of nine straight Seekonk runners to finish, taking the No. 2 and 3 spots in a 20-43 victory.

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Fairhaven, MA
Seekonk, MA
Sports
City
Seekonk, MA
Fairhaven, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scc#South Coast#Benoit#Fairhaven High#Mayflower League#Norfolk Agricultural#Cougar

Comments / 0

Community Policy