H.S. CROSS COUNTRY: Seekonk boys, girls sweep SCC debuts

FAIRHAVEN —The Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ cross country team opened its South Coast Conference season Tuesday with a pair of victories at Fairhaven High. Senior Zach Laverdiere (16:56) and junior Noah Amaral (17:18) went 1-2 for the Seekonk boys’ team in a 22-36 victory on the 3.1-mile course. For the Warrior girls, Kylie Halpin (21:54) and Kelsey Gendreau (22:26) were the first two of nine straight Seekonk runners to finish, taking the No. 2 and 3 spots in a 20-43 victory.