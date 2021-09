WRENTHAM — Defending Hockomock League Tournament champion Patrick Reardon delivered a 2-under-par medalist round of 34 on the backside at Wentworth Hills CC Tuesday, leading the King Philip Regional High golf team to a 157-160 victory over Attleboro High. Reardon birdied the 376-yard, par-4 No. 11 hole and the 496-yard,...