Woodford will start Thursday as Kim returns to the bullpen

By Tom Timmermann
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a point in the season where every win is precious for the Cardinals, they are changing their rotation for their game Thursday with the Dodgers. Though the team hasn’t announced it, Jake Woodford will make that start in place of the previously designated Kwang Hyun Kim, who was moved to the bullpen on Tuesday. Woodford took batting practice with the starting pitchers and threw a bullpen session prior to the game on Tuesday.

www.stltoday.com

