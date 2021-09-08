CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Juniors Qualifier Sydney DeBaecke Verbally Commits to Virginia Tech

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 back, Suburban Seahawks' Sydney DeBaecke has verbally committed to Virginia Tech. Current photo via Sydney DeBaecke. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

