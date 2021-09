FRANKLIN — Amy Freitas delivered 10 straight service points in the third game to rally the Tri-County Regional High volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over South Shore Christian Academy Tuesday. 25-19, 25-19, 25-18. Freitas had 23 service points and 13 assists. Hayley Sullivan (11 service points, 10 digs) and Ava Cosette (eight assists, seven service aces) also contributed.