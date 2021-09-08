CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To boost or not to boost? Sorting out conflicting recommendations of third vaccine shot

By Dina Bair
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo boost or not to boost? That’s the question lingering in the minds of many Americans amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The White House Coronavirus Task Force says citizens need them, FDA health experts say the shot can wait. Vaccine makers, who stand to make a lot of money from boosters and beyond are moving full steam ahead. But the question remains whether vaccinated people are at risk for COVID-19 without a booster shot.

