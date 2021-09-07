CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Nii Kpakpo Abrahams

anderson.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNii has a special passion for helping college students and young adults discover and fulfill their God-given potential. While growing up in church, it wasn’t until he became a member of a dynamic college ministry at Missouri State University that his faith began to soar. He played an instrumental role in watching the ministry grow from 30 to over 200 people in a couple short years. Before coming to AU in May 2019, Nii worked in a variety of settings, including communication and content strategy, digital marketing, and as an instructor at Ivy Tech. At AU, he spent his first two years in Admissions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
