As the director of spiritual formation on campus, Becca Palmer coordinates chapel worship and oversees both the Campus Ministries staff and discipleship coordinators. Her responsibilities include overseeing a staff of 11 student coordinators who lead weekly ministries for both the campus and the Anderson community, as well as 22 upperclassmen who serve as discipleship coordinators and live on freshman floors, leading Bible Studies and mentoring the residents. Her responsibilities for chapel worship include coordinating student musicians to lead worship twice a week, and incorporating other artistic elements to the services.