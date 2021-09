Key players: Hopkinton – Avery Condon (3 goals, assist), Quinn Whitehead (goal, assist), Ethan Molnar (goal), Owen O’Brien (assist), Oskar Topfer (assist), Aidan Burns (2 saves) Highlights: Condon netted a natural hat trick, his first coming in the 40th minute to give the Hawks a 2-0 halftime lead, and Molnar...