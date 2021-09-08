Councilman ask why grandmother had to hide with gun for over an hour waiting on police

SAN ANTONIO — A grandmother's night of fear, which we reported on a few weeks ago, got the attention of her Councilman District 8's Manny Pelaez after our story aired. Fox San Antonio Investigative Reporter Yami Virgin has been investigating why it took over an hour and 15 minutes for police to get to her house while two men threatened to break in. The same question Pelaez is now asking SAPD.