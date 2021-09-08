Ben Gamel’s RBI single helps Pirates rally past Tigers 3-2

Ben Gamel Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) scores on an Adam Frazier single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field to end the top of the sixth, slamming into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on and preventing the Tigers from adding to their 2-1 lead.

Miguel Cabrera went 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, raising his career hits total to 2,967.

