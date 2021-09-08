AnnaSophia Robb Engaged to Boyfriend Trevor Paul

AnnaSophia Robb is getting married! The Doctor Death actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she and her boyfriend, Trevor Paul, had gotten engaged. "I want to be with you everywhere!🎶 And now I get to 💗 We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch 🎶 , I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!," Robb wrote next to a slideshow of photos of her and her hubby to be, including one where she excitedly shows off her glittering engagement ring.