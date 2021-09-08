CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

AnnaSophia Robb Engaged to Boyfriend Trevor Paul

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnaSophia Robb is getting married! The Doctor Death actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she and her boyfriend, Trevor Paul, had gotten engaged. "I want to be with you everywhere!🎶 And now I get to 💗 We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch 🎶 , I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!," Robb wrote next to a slideshow of photos of her and her hubby to be, including one where she excitedly shows off her glittering engagement ring.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Annasophia Robb
Person
Tan France
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Joey King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Queer Eye#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy