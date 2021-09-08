‘A Quick 5’ with Carl Randolph, Founding Producing Artistic Director of Transformation Theatre

A new theatrical company, Transformation Theatre, began in April 2019. Its goal is to provide a venue for “up-and-coming theatre artists to focus on socially relevant original, unpublished plays and adaptations celebrating the underrepresented groups.” The company typically produces playwrights in the DC/MA/VA region. However, they do consider works from both national and international playwrights. “TT Strives to enhance and stimulate an understanding of ourselves and others.” Presently, due to Covid-19, they are only performing online but are physically located in Laurel, Maryland.