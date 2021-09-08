Two companies starting trials for oral antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Two companies are starting trials for oral antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19.

Pfizer will focus on helping adults who are not at risk for severe infection, while Merck and Company Incorporated is working on a preventative drug for people exposed to COVID-19 by family members.

Dr. Shirin Mazumder with Methodist Hospital said if the trials are a success more people will get treatment at home. She said this is important, especially since the Delta variant is very contagious and can spread quickly to other family members.

“These options are potentially very promising and we do need options to treat people at home, especially in early stages of illness,” said Dr. Mazumder.

Dr. Mazumder is looking forward to Pfizer and Merck’s clinical trial for COVID-19 antiviral pills.

Pfizer plans on enrolling 1,140 adults with COVID-19 who are not in the hospital or at risk of severe illness.

Merck is focusing on giving drugs to adults who are exposed to family members who tested positive for COVID-19.

Both trials have the same goal, preventing serious illness.

“Their option could decrease the severity of illness and duration of illness and cut down the time people could be ill,” said Dr. Mazumder.

If the trials are successful, Dr. Mazumder hopes the antiviral drugs will prevent more hospitalizations.

“I think it would be so useful to have something we could give people at home to prevent them from going to the hospital and possibly give them another option in addition to monoclonal antibody therapy,” said Dr. Mazumder.

At the same time, Dr. Mazumder wants to emphasize these drugs are not a substitute for getting vaccinated.

She said getting the shot is the most effective way to protect yourself from severe infection or death.

“We are seeing some people change their mind because they see what is happening in the community and don’t want to be a statistic but we still want more people to get vaccinated so we certainly encourage that,” said Dr. Mazumder.

Pfizer said if the trial is successful it will file for emergency use authorization while leaders at Merck said the Government agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for its drug if it works and is authorized.

