Rick and Morty Writers Break Down the Challenges of Bringing Evil Morty Back

Rick and Morty's writers and producers broke down the challenges of bringing Evil Morty back to the series for the Season 5 finale! The finale of the fifth season brought with it some major changes to the series that will have long ramifications for the sixth season and beyond, and to do so, the series brought back one of the most requested returns from fans in the past few years. Evil Morty finally returned to the series after last showing up during the events of the third season, and with it finally enacted his master plan.