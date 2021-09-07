CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost Gaming Partners With Big Generation ESports To Support Scholastic ESports In Georgia

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExclusive Partnership between Atlanta-Based Professional Esports Team, Ghost Gaming, and Nation’s Largest Student Esports League Will Deliver Scholastic Esports to Georgia Middle Schoolers. Atlanta-based esports and gaming lifestyle organization Ghost Gaming is partnering with Generation Esports (GenE), the founder of the High School Esports (HSEL) and Middle School Esports League...

