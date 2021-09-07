Youtubers Life 2 has Well Known PewDiePie and Crainer On Board to Serve as Mentors in Content Creator Simulator
Entire Team of Superstar YouTubers Will Appear in the Game, Youtubers Life 2, to Inspire the Next Generation. For the past decade, PewDiePie - known as Felix Kjellberg to his friends - has been one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet, with more than 110 million subscribers around the world at last count hanging on his every word, for better or worse.www.cgmagonline.com
