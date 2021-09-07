Youtubers Life 2 has Well Known PewDiePie and Crainer On Board to Serve as Mentors in Content Creator Simulator

#ADayOffTwitch was on September 1st, and now the data is in and it genuinely did make a difference to the ecosystem of the livestreaming website. The strike that many streamers took part in was in protest of the increased number of hate raids the platform has seen since August and into September. These Twitch raids are leading to communities being harassed and streamers being doxxed and so creators of all shapes and sizes stopped using the platform for a day to communicate their support for the affected content creators.

