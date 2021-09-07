CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Youtubers Life 2 has Well Known PewDiePie and Crainer On Board to Serve as Mentors in Content Creator Simulator

cgmagonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntire Team of Superstar YouTubers Will Appear in the Game, Youtubers Life 2, to Inspire the Next Generation. For the past decade, PewDiePie - known as Felix Kjellberg to his friends - has been one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet, with more than 110 million subscribers around the world at last count hanging on his every word, for better or worse.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Twitch Sees Users Drop During Content Creator Strikes

#ADayOffTwitch was on September 1st, and now the data is in and it genuinely did make a difference to the ecosystem of the livestreaming website. The strike that many streamers took part in was in protest of the increased number of hate raids the platform has seen since August and into September. These Twitch raids are leading to communities being harassed and streamers being doxxed and so creators of all shapes and sizes stopped using the platform for a day to communicate their support for the affected content creators.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Content Creator AussieAntics Joins NRG

NRG signs content creator AussieAntics. Esports organization NRG possesses perhaps the most impressive roster of Fortnite Battle Royale players from top to bottom. That list includes such prolific names as Cody “Clix” Conrod, Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish, and, more recently, Logan “Bucke” Eschenburg. Many would agree that NRG has a stranglehold on Fortnite’s top talents, which expanded to content creation with the organization’s latest addition.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pewdiepie
Searchengine Journal

YouTube Adds 5 Features for Creators

YouTube is adding five new features for video creators that offer more viewer insights, as well as greater control over ads and video chapters. Here’s more about each of the above features. Evergreen Video Insights. YouTube is giving creators access to insights for evergreen videos. These are otherwise known as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dotesports.com

100T signs NiceWigg as Apex content creator

100 Thieves signed NiceWigg as an Apex Legends content creator today, dipping its feet back into the game after a brief stint and a long absence. NiceWigg dominated the Apex scene and rose to the number one Octane in the world shortly after the legend’s release. In addition to his skill, he also impressed for using a controller in high-level play, becoming inarguably the most famous Apex controller player and the number one controller pro after signing with Counter-Logic Gaming in 2019. He parted ways with the organization the following year.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

T-Pain claims Apex Legends is too “sweaty” with pros and streamers like NICKMERCS

Despite Apex Legends’ boom in popularity in Season 10, rapper-turned-streamer T-Pain has complained that the game is too sweaty, suggesting it’s just the top players, content creators, and streamers the ones having all the fun. Following continuous issues within Warzone such as hacking and balancing problems, high-profile streamers like DrDisrespect...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Creators#Uplay Online#Germanletsplay#Nintendo Switch#Raiser Games#Newtube#Instalife#Drone#Raiser Gamers#Youtubers Life 2
dexerto.com

Trovo launches Trovo Play program with Pokemon Unite challenge event

Streaming platform Trovo has expanded its incentive program Trovo Play’s prize pool launching with a Pokemon Unite challenge for content creators. Despite lots of competition in the streaming space, Trovo has quickly exploded on the scene, seeing viewership numbers increase rapidly after launch in 2020. This year, Trovo just launched...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Youtubers Life 2 Release Date Revealed

We now have a Youtubers Life 2 release date. The game, which will once again allow you to step into the shoes of a YouTube content creator, launches for PC and consoles this October. It'll feature plenty of famous YouTubers including PewDiePie, Crainer, and others. What is Youtubers Life 2?
VIDEO GAMES
Searchengine Journal

YouTube Expands Community Posts to More Creators

YouTube is lowering the eligibility criteria for community posts, which will give many more creators access to a tool to better connect with their audiences. Previously, YouTube channels had to have a minimum of 1,000 subscribers before they could publish community posts. Starting October 12, that threshold is getting reduced...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
New Pittsburgh Courier

Real Times Media expands RTM 360 with seasoned content creators

Real Times Media (RTM), a Detroit-based multimedia holding company, and the Michigan Chronicle are proud to welcome Account Director Jillian K. Nathan and Multimedia Producer Herbert Taylor III. Nathan brings with her nearly fifteen years of experience in marketing communications. She has worked within the automotive and textile industries. Nathan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
smallbiztrends.com

Quora introduces Quora+ to Allow Creators to Monetize Content

Quora has announced the launch of its new subscription plan Quora +. The offering by the Q&A social media platform grants subscribers access to exclusive content from Quora+ creators and curators. For writers, this means that they would share revenues from subscriptions that come by way of Quora+. The offering is in addition to Quora’s existing content that will remain free for everyone. Quora+ subscribers will however get full access and exclusive content from participating creators and Spaces.
INTERNET
c21media.net

CuriosityStream acquires minority stake in content creator platform Nebula

Factual SVoD service CuriosityStream has acquired a minority stake in Nebula in a deal that values the creator-owned streaming and technology platform at over US$50m. The investment will be used to build new product features, launch new business lines for creators and market the Nebula platform to new audiences. Helmed...
BUSINESS
futuregamereleases.com

Timothy John Betar, also known as “TimTheTatman” joins YouTube Gaming

The whole Fortnite band is slowly traversing to YouTube Gaming. Shortly after Dr.Lupo departed from Twitch, Timothy John Betar, aka “TimTheTatman,” has decided to continue building his career on YouTube Gaming. The streams and great moments on Twitch will remain in the history books. I could imagine that DrDisrespect is very happy at this moment as he’ll have someone to play with.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Forspoken Delivers a Story Based Trailer During PlayStation's Exciting Showcase

Square Enix unveiled a story trailer for anticipated Forspoken today during their massive showcase, which featured many previously unknown details. Forspoken is a Square Enix and Luminous Productions brainchild that finally received some anticipated storyline tidbits. You are Frey(voiced by Ella Balinska), and you live in New York City. In...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Artful Escape (Xbox One) Review

The Artful Escape is finally here with electric guitar saturated glory. Announced back in E3 2017, this platform rock opera-inspired title has arrived, and has brought the gift of nonstop ---- I mean NONSTOP --- electric guitar, to very artistic platforming sequences and ‘Simon Says’ mini-games for gamers all around.
VIDEO GAMES
KATC News

Content creators shifting gears to help Ida recovery

Content creators on apps like TikTok and Facebook are now using their platform to help the state recover from Hurricane Ida. In some areas that still have no power, people are turning to social media for comfort and information. Two comedians have shifted gears from jokes to recovery efforts.
ENVIRONMENT
cgmagonline.com

Final Death Stranding Director's Cut Trailer Released

In anticipation of the Death Stranding Director's Cut release later this month, Kojima Productions has released a final trailer of the game, which was edited by the game's creator himself, Hideo Kojima. The new trailer gives PlayStation players another 4K upgraded look at the definitive Death Stranding experience on PS5....
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy