The Santa Fe Raiders returned to county play Tuesday night and demolished the Buchholz Bobcats in a straight-set volleyball win (25-18, 25-14, 25-12). The Raiders rank as one of the best volleyball teams in the state at No. 5. Their top-25 finishes in the last three seasons earned them a spot in the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions for the Southeast region, held Sept. 3-4 in Orlando.